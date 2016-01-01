Dr. Vadim Vankov, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vankov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vadim Vankov, DMD
Overview
Dr. Vadim Vankov, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Vankov works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental4520 Town Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Directions (855) 384-4413
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vankov?
About Dr. Vadim Vankov, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1861044208
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vankov accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vankov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vankov works at
Dr. Vankov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vankov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vankov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vankov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.