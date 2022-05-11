See All Neurosurgeons in Englewood, CO
Dr. Vadim Tsvankin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Vadim Tsvankin, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Vadim Tsvankin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine (Aurora, CO) and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Tsvankin works at Colorado Brain and Spine Institute in Englewood, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO and Thornton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Brain and Spine Institute
    500 E Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 743-7486
  2. 2
    Colorado Brain and Spine Institute
    1411 S Potomac St Ste 450, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0374
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Colorado Brain and Spine Institute
    9195 Grant St Ste 205, Thornton, CO 80229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-7885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astrocytoma
Brain Cancer
Broken Neck
Astrocytoma
Brain Cancer
Broken Neck

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tsvankin?

    May 11, 2022
    The day after my husband was diagnosed with a brain tumor in the ER, he was put in contact with Dr. Tsvankin. Dr. Tsvankin was able to look at the MRI and give him a call and go through what he could expect. Dr. Eddie was consistently kind, patient, and honest. He told everything straight - there was no guessing what he meant which was critical in such a stressful time. My husband's condition quickly declined and Dr. Tsvankin visited him on a Saturday while he was in the neuro ward. He acted quickly and sent him into surgery the same day. The surgery was extremely smooth, his team was communicative throughout the process and everybody who took a look at the scans afterward remarked what an excellent job Dr. Tsvankin did on the FULL resection. Of all of the doctors my husband has seen since, Dr. Tsvankin is our favorite by far. Such a beacon of hope and comfort during an incredibly stressful time.
    Julie — May 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vadim Tsvankin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vadim Tsvankin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tsvankin to family and friends

    Dr. Tsvankin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tsvankin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vadim Tsvankin, MD.

    About Dr. Vadim Tsvankin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114260320
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Hospital (Durham, NC) Department of Neurosurgery and Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center – Surgical Neuro-oncology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital (Durham, NC) Department of Neurosurgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado School of Medicine (Aurora, CO)
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vadim Tsvankin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsvankin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsvankin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsvankin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsvankin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsvankin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsvankin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsvankin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vadim Tsvankin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.