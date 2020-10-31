Overview

Dr. Vadim Tikhomirov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danbury, CT. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Tikhomirov works at Nuvance Health - Primary Care Center Danbury in Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.