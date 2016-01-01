Dr. Vadim Ten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vadim Ten, MD
Overview
Dr. Vadim Ten, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from Minsk State Med Inst and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Ten works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rutgers RWJMS Neonatology1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 275-4849
-
2
CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital3959 Broadway # Bhs, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 257-2498
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ten?
About Dr. Vadim Ten, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831166875
Education & Certifications
- Columbia U
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Minsk State Med Inst
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ten using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ten works at
Dr. Ten speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ten. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.