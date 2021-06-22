Dr. Vadim Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vadim Sherman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vadim Sherman, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sherman works at
Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6550 Fannin St Ste 1501, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-5141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had my surgery during the HEIGHT of the pandemic. His staff called daily, his bedside manners was the most caring and professional. I would recommend him to anyone thinking of having this surgery. My BMI is already under 30. I could not wish for anything more. Thank you for giving me my life back Dr. Sherman.
About Dr. Vadim Sherman, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, French and Russian
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- McGill University
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sherman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman works at
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Obesity, Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) and Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sherman speaks French and Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
