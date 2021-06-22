Overview

Dr. Vadim Sherman, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sherman works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) and Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.