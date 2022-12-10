Dr. Petrov-Kondratov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vadim Petrov-Kondratov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vadim Petrov-Kondratov, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and National Park Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 148 Sawtooth Oak St, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901 Directions (844) 215-0731
- 2 180 Medical Park Pl Ste 102, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901 Directions (844) 215-0731
-
3
Elite. Pain Center LLC1907 Sunset Blvd, Jesup, GA 31545 Directions (912) 910-3777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Pain Treatment Centers of Georgia LLC604 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA 31313 Directions (912) 910-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- National Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very short wait time, professional staff. They aim to help you
About Dr. Vadim Petrov-Kondratov, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1891061040
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrov-Kondratov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrov-Kondratov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrov-Kondratov has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrov-Kondratov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrov-Kondratov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrov-Kondratov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrov-Kondratov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrov-Kondratov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.