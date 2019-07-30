Overview

Dr. Vadim Nakhamiyayev, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Azerbaijan Scientific Gastroenterology Research Institute and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Nakhamiyayev works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.