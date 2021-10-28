Dr. Vadim Lipel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vadim Lipel, MD
Overview
Dr. Vadim Lipel, MD is a Legal Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Legal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Libbit Surgical Center16260 Ventura Blvd Ste 309, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 906-7643
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Lipel is very compassionate in regard to the pain his patients are suffering. He provides excellent care. His staff is efficient and the wait times are short. I have seen him in two of his locations. I would highly recommend Dr. Lipel.
About Dr. Vadim Lipel, MD
- Legal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1154485696
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipel speaks Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.