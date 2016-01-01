Dr. Vadim Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vadim Levin, MD
Overview
Dr. Vadim Levin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Royersford, PA. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Jennersville Hospital, Phoenixville Hospital and Pottstown Hospital.
Locations
Coventry Pediatrics At Limerick296 W Ridge Pike, Royersford, PA 19468 Directions (484) 961-8833
Phoenixville Specialty Clinics LLC824 Main St Ste 306, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 983-1941
Hospital Affiliations
- Brandywine Hospital
- Jennersville Hospital
- Phoenixville Hospital
- Pottstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vadim Levin, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Russian
- 1073569158
Education & Certifications
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Cardiovascular Disease
