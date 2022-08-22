See All Oncologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Vadim Koshenkov, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vadim Koshenkov, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Koshenkov works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 597-9990
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Skin Grafts
Chordoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Skin Grafts
Chordoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 22, 2022
    Dr Koshenkov is one of the best drs I ever had! He’s excellent! I highly recommend! His staff is very nice and knowledgeable as well!
    Jennifer Salerno — Aug 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Vadim Koshenkov, MD
    About Dr. Vadim Koshenkov, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1376785360
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • Morristown Medical Center
    Internship
    • Morristown Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Board Certifications
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
