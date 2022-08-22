Overview

Dr. Vadim Koshenkov, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Koshenkov works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.