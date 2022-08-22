Dr. Vadim Koshenkov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koshenkov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vadim Koshenkov, MD
Overview
Dr. Vadim Koshenkov, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 597-9990Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Koshenkov is one of the best drs I ever had! He’s excellent! I highly recommend! His staff is very nice and knowledgeable as well!
About Dr. Vadim Koshenkov, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1376785360
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Morristown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koshenkov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koshenkov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Koshenkov using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Koshenkov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koshenkov speaks Russian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Koshenkov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koshenkov.
