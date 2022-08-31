Dr. Vadim Kagramanov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kagramanov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vadim Kagramanov, MD
Dr. Vadim Kagramanov, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA.
Locations
PAMF Sleep Disorders Center1309 S Mary Ave Ste 200, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Directions (408) 523-3460
Sutter Bay Medical Foundation301 Industrial Rd, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 632-0820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I learned SO MUCH in my first visit with Dr. Kagramanov. He seems very knowledgeable, experienced and offered several online resources to learn more about sleep issues.
About Dr. Vadim Kagramanov, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1396792552
Education & Certifications
- FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kagramanov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kagramanov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kagramanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kagramanov speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kagramanov. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagramanov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kagramanov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kagramanov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.