Overview

Dr. Vadim Gurvits, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sun City, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Gurvits works at Premier Family Care in Sun City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.