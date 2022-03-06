Dr. Vadim Gurvits, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurvits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vadim Gurvits, DO
Overview
Dr. Vadim Gurvits, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sun City, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Gurvits works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Urgent Care29798 Haun Rd Ste 207, Sun City, CA 92586 Directions (951) 672-4944
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gurvits?
Dr. Gurvits helped me overcome my drug addiction and gave me a new shot at life! After some blood work, Doc noticed my hormone levels where lacking so he recommended bio-identical hormones. It’s not cheep, but I think I’m worth it…I mean my wife spends money on Aesthetic treatments for her face, so why not spend the money on something that turns back time and gives me the energy and strength I was lacking at 40? This has been an incredible year. The testosterone and HGH has given me energy, helped me loose weight and gain muscle and increased my libido. And now that my wife is being treated by Dr. Gurvits with hormones we are living our best lives! He is honest and cares about our health. He is not one of those doctors who rushes you in and out, he takes his time, gets to know you and has helped me and my wife live healthier and happier. He calls his type of medicine “transformational” and I completely agree! Thank you Dr. Gurvits!
About Dr. Vadim Gurvits, DO
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1790725398
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurvits has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurvits accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurvits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurvits works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurvits. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurvits.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurvits, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurvits appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.