Dr. Vadim Gritsus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vadim Gritsus, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Saint-Petersburg Pavlov State Medical University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Gritsus works at
Locations
Wayne Office1680 State Route 23 Ste 180, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (800) 633-8446
Paramus Office140 N State Rt 17 Ste 102, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (800) 633-8446
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Loving, caring doctor. I’m grateful for everything he did for me. I’m counting almost a year after a surgery. Feeling great!Lost 50 pounds and high blood pressure medication, lower down thyroid medication. Thank you dr. Gritsus for changing my life
About Dr. Vadim Gritsus, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1336170182
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Meml Hospital
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint-Petersburg Pavlov State Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
