Overview

Dr. Vadim Gritsus, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Saint-Petersburg Pavlov State Medical University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Gritsus works at New York Bariatric Group in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.