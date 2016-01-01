Dr. Glukh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vadim Glukh, DPM
Overview
Dr. Vadim Glukh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They completed their residency with Dunlap Memorial Hospital
Locations
Lake Podiatry35010 Chardon Rd Ste 101A, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (440) 953-3668
Jean Botti Lenk M.d. Inc99 Northline Cir Ste 200, Cleveland, OH 44119 Directions (440) 953-3668
Euclid Hospital18901 LAKE SHORE BLVD, Cleveland, OH 44119 Directions (440) 953-3668
Michael E Singerman Dpm24755 Chagrin Blvd Ste 135, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (440) 953-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Euclid Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vadim Glukh, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Russian
- 1164406195
Education & Certifications
- Dunlap Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glukh has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glukh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glukh speaks Russian.
Dr. Glukh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glukh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glukh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glukh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.