Dr. Vadim Glukh, DPM

Podiatry
1 (1)
Overview

Dr. Vadim Glukh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They completed their residency with Dunlap Memorial Hospital

Dr. Glukh works at Lake Podiatry in Willoughby Hills, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH and Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Lake Podiatry
    35010 Chardon Rd Ste 101A, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 953-3668
    Jean Botti Lenk M.d. Inc
    99 Northline Cir Ste 200, Cleveland, OH 44119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 953-3668
    Euclid Hospital
    18901 LAKE SHORE BLVD, Cleveland, OH 44119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 953-3668
    Michael E Singerman Dpm
    24755 Chagrin Blvd Ste 135, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 953-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Euclid Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture

Hammer Toe
Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Achilles Tenotomy
Ankle Replacement
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot Sprain
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Vadim Glukh, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164406195
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dunlap Memorial Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glukh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glukh has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glukh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Glukh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glukh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glukh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glukh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

