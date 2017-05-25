See All Psychiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Vadim Azbel, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Vadim Azbel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Yaroslavl State Medical Academy.

Dr. Azbel works at Brooklyn Care Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brooklyn Care Medical PC
    Brooklyn Care Medical PC
1725 E 12th St Ste 201, Brooklyn, NY 11229

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 25, 2017
    I have been seeing dr azbel for many years. He is kind and compassionate. He listens to you and trys to help you with your problems. He is soft spoken and makes you feel very much at ease. I highly recommend this dr. He has helped me tremendously.
    Frances in Brooklyn, NY — May 25, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Vadim Azbel, MD
    About Dr. Vadim Azbel, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1538187695
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cabrini Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Yaroslavl State Medical Academy
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Azbel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azbel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Azbel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azbel works at Brooklyn Care Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Azbel’s profile.

    Dr. Azbel has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azbel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Azbel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azbel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azbel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azbel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

