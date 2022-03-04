Dr. Ranganathan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vadakkencherry Ranganathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vadakkencherry Ranganathan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Vadak H Ranganathan MD3152 El Camino Dr, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 629-0940
- 2 1421 W Baddour Pkwy Ste C, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 453-6027
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ranganathan is an outstanding neurologist. He is always on top of getting to the root of any problem and is persistent and finally he is always incredibly friendly and kind.
About Dr. Vadakkencherry Ranganathan, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1992773212
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranganathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranganathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ranganathan has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranganathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranganathan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranganathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranganathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranganathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.