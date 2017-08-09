Overview

Dr. Vachik Shahnazarian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Padua and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Shahnazarian works at SHAHNAZARIAN VACHIK MD OFFICE in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.