Overview

Dr. Vaani Garg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Garg works at Mount Sinai Morningside in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY and Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Pulmonary Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.