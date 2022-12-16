Dr. Vaagn Andikyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andikyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vaagn Andikyan, MD
Overview
Dr. Vaagn Andikyan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thankful for Dr. Andikyan! He was ready and willing to give me the help that I needed. From the consult appointment to after my surgery, he has proven to take personal interest in my care and circumstances. He would personally call me, not a nurse or an assistant, but Dr. Andikyan himself. If you are looking for a doctor who cares about you on a personal level and will give you the best medical care, Dr. Andikyan is the one to turn to.
About Dr. Vaagn Andikyan, MD
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andikyan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andikyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andikyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andikyan has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andikyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Andikyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andikyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andikyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andikyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.