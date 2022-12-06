See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Middletown, NY
Dr. V Christopher Inzerillo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. V Christopher Inzerillo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (93)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. V Christopher Inzerillo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Inzerillo works at Crystal Run Healthcare in Middletown, NY with other offices in Rock Hill, NY, Montvale, NJ and Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Paul Kovatis, MD
Dr. Paul Kovatis, MD
8 (44)
View Profile
Dr. Andre Panagos, MD
Dr. Andre Panagos, MD
8 (54)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
8 (32)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Crystal Run Healthcare Llp
    155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999
  2. 2
    Crystal Run Healthcare Physicians Llp
    61 Emerald Pl, Rock Hill, NY 12775 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 794-6999
  3. 3
    Rothman Orthopaedic Institute
    305 W Grand Ave, Montvale, NJ 07645 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 636-7840
  4. 4
    Citymd Urgent Care
    499 N State Rt 17, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 764-6784

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Inzerillo?

    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr. Inzerillo performed two surgeries on my 91 year old mother in 2022. The first surgery was needed after she fell and broke off the top of her femur which required surgery to reattach the end cap of her femur. The second surgery was an elective knee replacement surgery on her left knee. Her knee had severe arthritis and her every step was extremely painful. Thanks to Dr. Inzerillo I'm happy to report that both surgeries were successful and my mother now walks pain free.
    — Dec 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. V Christopher Inzerillo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. V Christopher Inzerillo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Inzerillo to family and friends

    Dr. Inzerillo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Inzerillo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. V Christopher Inzerillo, MD.

    About Dr. V Christopher Inzerillo, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578546735
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ohio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. V Christopher Inzerillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inzerillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Inzerillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Inzerillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Inzerillo has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inzerillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Inzerillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inzerillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inzerillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inzerillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. V Christopher Inzerillo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.