Dr. V Christopher Inzerillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. V Christopher Inzerillo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Inzerillo works at
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
Crystal Run Healthcare Physicians Llp61 Emerald Pl, Rock Hill, NY 12775 Directions (845) 794-6999
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute305 W Grand Ave, Montvale, NJ 07645 Directions (888) 636-7840
Citymd Urgent Care499 N State Rt 17, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (844) 764-6784
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Inzerillo performed two surgeries on my 91 year old mother in 2022. The first surgery was needed after she fell and broke off the top of her femur which required surgery to reattach the end cap of her femur. The second surgery was an elective knee replacement surgery on her left knee. Her knee had severe arthritis and her every step was extremely painful. Thanks to Dr. Inzerillo I'm happy to report that both surgeries were successful and my mother now walks pain free.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Duke University
