Dr. V Sagar, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. V Sagar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. V Sagar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Med Center
Dr. Sagar works at
Locations
1
Gulfbreeze Kidney Center2725 Park Dr Ste 5, Clearwater, FL 33763 Directions (727) 733-3500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Dunedin2196 Main St Ste H, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 733-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Met him for the first time re request of my primary provider. He is very pleasent and i am looking forward to working with him with my kidney health.
About Dr. V Sagar, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- 1457376683
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sagar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sagar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sagar works at
Dr. Sagar has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sagar speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sagar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.