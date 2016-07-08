Overview

Dr. V Sagar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Med Center



Dr. Sagar works at Dr. Vidya Sagar, MD in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Dunedin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.