Dr. V Antoine Keller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. V Antoine Keller, MD
Overview
Dr. V Antoine Keller, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their fellowship with Carolinas Medical Center
Dr. Keller works at
Locations
-
1
Baton Rouge General Physicians - Cardiovascular and Thoracic Specialists8888 Summa Ave Ste 300, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 237-1515Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keller?
My experience with Dr. Keller was excellent. He is very caring, explains the procedure very well. I had a small hole in my heart, which he closed for me. He is a great physician.
About Dr. V Antoine Keller, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, French
- 1639176472
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Tulane University School Of Med
- Tulane University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keller works at
Dr. Keller has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Aortic Valve Disease and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Keller speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.