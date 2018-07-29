Overview

Dr. Uzoma Owunna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Owunna works at New York Hospital Queens EMR in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Englishtown, NJ and East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.