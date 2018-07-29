Dr. Uzoma Owunna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owunna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uzoma Owunna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Uzoma Owunna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Owunna works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Peter's University Hospital254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 230-3272MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
OB/GYN of East Brunswick319 US HIGHWAY 9, Englishtown, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 780-6970
-
3
OB/GYN of East Brunswick172 Summerhill Rd Ste 1, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 254-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Owunna?
I love Dr. Owunna. She takes her time and explains everything. Her staff leaves a lot to be desired. They are curt and. Very rude.
About Dr. Uzoma Owunna, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1457316465
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-Rwjms
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owunna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owunna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owunna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owunna works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Owunna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owunna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owunna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owunna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.