Dr. Uzoma Okoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uzoma Okoli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Uzoma Okoli, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Okoli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vista Physician Group Gurnee Clinic30 Tower Ct Ste C, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 672-6478
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Okoli?
Staff loves chocolate.
About Dr. Uzoma Okoli, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1538168620
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okoli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okoli accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okoli works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Okoli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.