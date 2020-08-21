Dr. Uzoma Nwaubani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwaubani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uzoma Nwaubani, MD is an Urology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Cleveland Health Center1050 Old Camp Rd Ste 206, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 633-0703
Adventhealth Ocala1500 SW 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 633-0703
Mcrichlands Pllc9580 N Us Highway 301, Wildwood, FL 34785 Directions (352) 633-0703Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Adventhealth Ocala
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Follow up on last post. The Dr. and I had a conversation on my dislikes and worked out our problems. As I said before I like Dr. Nwaubani and I’m glad we worked this out. She was very compassionate and understanding of my feelings and I’m glad we discussed them. I went ahead with the procedure and I’m recovering nicely.
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans and Igbo
- St Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- St. John;S Hospital
- University of Nigeria / College of Medicine
- University Of Nigeria College Of Medicine, Nsukka, Enugu State
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
