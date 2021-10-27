Overview

Dr. Uzma Zaidi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL.



They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.