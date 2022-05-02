Overview

Dr. Uzma Zafar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Zafar works at Axis Psychiatry in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Bipolar Disorder and Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.