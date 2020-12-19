Overview

Dr. Uzma Syeda, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Syeda works at Grapevine Rheumatology Clinic in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.