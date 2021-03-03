Dr. Uzma Nasim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uzma Nasim, MD
Overview
Dr. Uzma Nasim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore.
Dr. Nasim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Uzma Nasim MD Inc18102 Irvine Blvd Ste 206, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 730-2511Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nasim?
Dr. Nasim is a top Doctor period, for all the right reasons for a patient who needs a Dr. who knows what they’re doing. Neurology is by far the hardest medical profession in the world. She is very well versed in all areas of everything that is associated with the human body. She has a very high IQ and a very nice bedside manner. Not to mention, she cares deeply for her patients. I’ve had a lot of Dr.’s in my life, she’s at the top for a reason. Tradecraft is all I can say. Some people are better at it than other’s.
About Dr. Uzma Nasim, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1548217052
Education & Certifications
- Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasim works at
Dr. Nasim has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nasim speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.