Dr. Uzma Mehdi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Uzma Mehdi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Garland, TX. They graduated from University of Karachi / Sind Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Dallas, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Dr. Mehdi works at
Locations
Dallas Nephrology Associates7150 N President George Bush Hwy Ste 240, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (214) 579-6700
Dallas Nephrology Associates - Dallas North Office13154 Coit Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (214) 358-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Dallas
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Gave me great information. I was not very informed on kidneys. Thanks to her I am better informed on all I need to do to take care.
About Dr. Uzma Mehdi, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1336384577
Education & Certifications
- University of Karachi / Sind Medical College
