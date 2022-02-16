Dr. Uzma Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uzma Iqbal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Uzma Iqbal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med. Coll. and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Locations
Uzma Iqbal MD11307 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 330, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-3702
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
very thorough and took the time to make me feel at ease with my treatment
About Dr. Uzma Iqbal, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1154488195
Education & Certifications
- Cabrini Medical Center (Closed - 2008)
- Fatima Jinnah Med. Coll.
- Integrative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iqbal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqbal works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.