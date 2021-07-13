Dr. Uzma Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uzma Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Uzma Ali, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medical College Raipur, Pt Ravishankar Shukla University|Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College Raipur.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
Kingwood Neurology & Sleep. PA22999 Highway 59 N Ste 416, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 359-5981
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Health Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff and Dr. Ali are always pleasant, informative, and on time. Dr. Ali takes the time to explain everything in depth and ensures you are comfortable with your level of care before completing the appointment. Her bedside manner is top notch.
About Dr. Uzma Ali, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, German, Hindi and Spanish
- 1235337254
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago|University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
- St Louis University - Medicine Missouri
- St Louis University - Medicine Missouri|St. Louis University Hospital
- Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medical College Raipur, Pt Ravishankar Shukla University|Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College Raipur
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
