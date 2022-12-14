Overview

Dr. Uzair Chaudhary, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Chaudhary works at Community Cancer Institute - Medical Oncology in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.