Overview

Dr. Uyen Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Uyen Jackie Nguyen,MD,INC in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.