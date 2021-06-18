See All General Surgeons in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Uyen Chu, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Uyen Chu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chu works at Lourdes Physician Group - Bariatric Surgery in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Lourdes Physician Group Bariatric Surgery
    Lourdes Physician Group Bariatric Surgery
4630 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 408, Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 470-3980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Abdominal Pain

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 18, 2021
    Jun 18, 2021
Not a doubt in my mind this procedure (gastric sleeve) prolonged and improved the quality of my life. Had it done in 2013(?), went form 350 to 195 lbs (currently). Dr. Chu!!!! you didn't think I would have a successful result! Lol proved you wrong didn't I? In every obese person, there is a smaller, healthier person literally dying to get out. Thank you for helping me get that release. May God bless you always, Rick Cormier 11-15-1956
    Rick Cormier — Jun 18, 2021
    About Dr. Uyen Chu, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467459156
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University KY
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Fl Health Science Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Uyen Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chu works at Lourdes Physician Group - Bariatric Surgery in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Chu’s profile.

    Dr. Chu has seen patients for Obesity and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

