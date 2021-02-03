Dr. Uwe Blecker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blecker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uwe Blecker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Uwe Blecker, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Hahnemann University Hospital
Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 6, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Patient and knowledgeable specialist. He gave thorough answers to all of our questions and created a treatment plan that really targeted my daughter’s individual health needs. He came into the room completely up to date on the latest in my child’s care therefore time wasn’t wasted rehashing everything in her file. As the wife of a medical doctor, I may have higher expectations for providers and Dr. Blecker met them all.
About Dr. Uwe Blecker, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Dutch
- 1225013527
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blecker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blecker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blecker has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blecker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blecker speaks Dutch.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Blecker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blecker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blecker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blecker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.