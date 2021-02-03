Overview

Dr. Uwe Blecker, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Hahnemann University Hospital



Dr. Blecker works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.