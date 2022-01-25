Dr. Utsavi Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Utsavi Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Utsavi Shah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
BCM Department of Ob/Gyn6651 Main St Ste F320, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 826-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah is such a caring and compassionate physician. She is a great listener and went the extra mile to make sure all of my needs and concerns were addressed. As I began to experience pregnancy complications, Dr. Shah made me feel safe and walked with me through every step of my journey. My son arrived to this world healthy, term, and guided by hands that were genuinely excited to meet him. If I decide to get pregnant again, I know that Dr. Shah and her team will take excellent care of me and my LO!
About Dr. Utsavi Shah, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Gujarati
- 1740533017
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- University of Houston
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
