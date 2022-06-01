Overview

Dr. Utpal Shah, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Advocare Healthy Kids Pediatric Group in East Windsor, NJ with other offices in Lawrenceville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.