Overview

Dr. Utpal Sagar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Sagar works at Mount Sinai Heart New York in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Valve Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.