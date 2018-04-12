Dr. Utpal Parekh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Utpal Parekh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Utpal Parekh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Addison, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Midwest Primary Care Associates1845 W ARMY TRAIL RD, Addison, IL 60101 Directions (630) 629-5100
- AdventHealth GlenOaks
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Referred for Colonoscopy. Excellent experience in the pre-procedure visits as well as during the visit to the hospital and and subsequent follow-ups. Only downside was the long wait in the clinic/office due to multiple walk-ins by old patients. The front office needs to schedule these better. But I can live with this since it indicated trust by his past patients as well as his intent to treat them if they had urgent needs...In similar situations, I may as well need to do the same sometime!
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Gujarati
- 1285727669
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Parekh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parekh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parekh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parekh has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parekh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parekh speaks Bengali and Gujarati.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Parekh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parekh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parekh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parekh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.