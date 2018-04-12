Overview

Dr. Utpal Parekh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Addison, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Parekh works at FAITH MEDICAL AND GASTROENTEROLOGY CENTER in Addison, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.