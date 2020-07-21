Dr. Utpal Pajvani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pajvani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Utpal Pajvani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Utpal Pajvani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
ACN West - AIM Practice - East1150 Saint Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
I have been seeing Dr. Pajvani for years for type 1 diabetes. He is always attentive and patient - I never feel rushed. He is up-to-date on all the diabetes technology (pumps, CGMs, etc.), which is very different from endos I've had in the past. He makes himself available for questions and concerns outside of my appointments as well.
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
