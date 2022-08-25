Overview

Dr. Utpal Desai, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.



Dr. Desai works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

