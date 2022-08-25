Dr. Utpal Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Utpal Desai, MD
Dr. Utpal Desai, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery at Daytona Beach305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 308, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
My visit went fine. I went for a second opinion after I went to him and now I have a appointment to run back to him. Found everything ok.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1760478101
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health|Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
