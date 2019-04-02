Dr. Uthman Cavallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uthman Cavallo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Uthman Cavallo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Cavallo works at
Locations
-
1
Uthman Cavallo MD LLC53800 Generations Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 273-3880
-
2
Saint Joseph Health System5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 273-3880
-
3
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 273-3880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the BEST of the BEST of the BEST! Dr Cavallo heard me when no one else did. In dispare after loss of a child he restored my confidence & then again when I was faced with endometriosis/ adenomyosis that ultimately lead to emergency dnc & emergency hysterectomy, he had my back maintaining my health 100% Always comforting me explaining and clarifying all my concerns. I am TRULY THANKFUL & BLESSED to have him as my Dr. He has exceeded all expectation of skill, wisdom and compassion. Thank You
About Dr. Uthman Cavallo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1528013372
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cavallo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavallo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavallo works at
Dr. Cavallo has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Open , Endometriosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavallo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavallo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavallo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.