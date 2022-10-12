Dr. Uthaiah Kokkalera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kokkalera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uthaiah Kokkalera, MD
Dr. Uthaiah Kokkalera, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Uthaiah Kokkalera MD Inc.18250 Roscoe Blvd Ste 335, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 998-8591
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- HealthCare Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Good doctor he was help me with the diverticulitis it was good experience
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi and Spanish
- UMass Memorial Medical Center
- Guthrie Hlthcare System
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Bangalore Medical College
- St Josephs Arts and Science College
- General Surgery
Dr. Kokkalera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kokkalera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kokkalera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kokkalera speaks Arabic, Hindi and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokkalera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokkalera.
