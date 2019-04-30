Overview

Dr. Ute Dreiner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rome Memorial Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.



Dr. Dreiner works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.