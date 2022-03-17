See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Manassas, VA
Dr. Usman Zafar, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Usman Zafar, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Manassas, VA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.

Dr. Zafar works at The Spine Care Center in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Spine Care Center
    8525 Rolling Rd Ste 200, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 257-2266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 17, 2022
    Top notch practice. Excellent staff. Dr. Zafar has been tremendously helpful for my spinal condition and helping me avoid surgery and manage my pain. After diagnosing me and explaining my condition thoroughly, as well as all the treatment options, I underwent two treatments and am essentially pain free. I've referred several friends and family members since. thank you!
    — Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. Usman Zafar, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • 1932402013
    Education & Certifications

    • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Usman Zafar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zafar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zafar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zafar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zafar works at The Spine Care Center in Manassas, VA. View the full address on Dr. Zafar’s profile.

    Dr. Zafar has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zafar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zafar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zafar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

