Overview

Dr. Usman Zafar, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Manassas, VA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Zafar works at The Spine Care Center in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.