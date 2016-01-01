Overview

Dr. Mohammad Sheriff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Sheriff works at Family Care Clinic in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertension and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.