Dr. Mohammad Sheriff, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Sheriff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Locations
Family Practice Associates P.A.597 W Sesame Dr Ste B, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 428-1440
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammad Sheriff, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1356396303
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheriff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheriff accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheriff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheriff has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertension and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheriff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheriff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheriff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheriff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheriff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.