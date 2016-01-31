Dr. Usman Rahmat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahmat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Usman Rahmat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Usman Rahmat, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They completed their residency with Georgetown University Hospital Program
Dr. Rahmat works at
Locations
DaVita Kidney Specialists of Fredericksburg609 Jefferson Davis Hwy Ste 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 210-3823Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I've ever met
About Dr. Usman Rahmat, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1306007067
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital Program
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahmat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahmat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahmat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahmat has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahmat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahmat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahmat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahmat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahmat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.