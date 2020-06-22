Dr. Riz Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Riz Khan, MD
Dr. Riz Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute901 Village Blvd Ste 702, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 882-6214
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Dr.Kahn is an amazing Dr. His bedside manner is outstanding. He patiently explains and answers questions so you can understand. He fully explains exactly what he will be doing and why. Even in the surgery suite, he is gentle and patient with his directions and creates a relaxed atmosphere in an otherwise stressful situation. My family and I are forever grateful for his skilled hands and knowledge in repairing my brain aneurysm and saving my life, especially with our family history of death from aneurysm.I am so blessed to have found him after entering the ER with a severe migraine and being admitted for an aneurysm. I highly recommend Dr.Kahn.
About Dr. Riz Khan, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- King Edward Medical University
