Overview

Dr. Usman Javed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Javed works at KIRAN BATTH MD AND AESTHETICS in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

